South African nurse Jericho van Deventer (48 years old), who was kidnapped by terrorists in Libya in November 2017 and then transferred to Mali, has been released. He is currently in Algeria, according to what security and humanitarian sources reported on Sunday.

A Malian security source said today, “We learned that the South African hostage (Jerco van Deventer) was released the day before yesterday, Friday.” A foreign humanitarian source confirmed the news of the release of the South African hostage on the border between Mali and Algeria.

The two sources confirmed information reported on Sunday by the “Gift of the Givers” humanitarian organization in South Africa, which played the mediating role in the release process.

Jericho van Deventer, a nurse who worked for a security company, was kidnapped in Libya on November 3, 2017 while on his way to a power station construction site about a thousand kilometers from the capital, Tripoli, and then transferred to Mali.

The security source said that after his release on Friday, Deventer is “currently under observation in a hospital in Algiers.”

For his part, the humanitarian source said that he “quickly met” the former hostage at the Algerian border, without specifying a date. He added that he was “transferred to Algeria, where he was scheduled to be hospitalized before returning to South Africa” ​​at an unspecified date.