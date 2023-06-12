THIS WEEK THEY COME the resignations of the other three “corcholatas”. Actually four o’clock because today the one of Marcelo Ebrardtomorrow’s Ricardo Monreal and after that of Adam Augusto Lopez.

the one of Claudia Sheinbaum It will be the last, next Friday to be precise, very surely 48 hours after an extraordinary session is convened in the CdMx Assembly on Wednesday.

The choice of the new head of government It is the most complicated, not only because of the process, but also because of the implications it will have in the immediate future of those aspiring to lead the metropolis.

And it is that many want to be on the ballot in 2024 to govern six years, not just one year to complete the Sheinbaum cycle: it would be the cases of Clara Brugada and Rosa Icela Rodriguez.

but also those of Luisa Maria Mayor and Marti Batreseven for those who have already started a strong lobby to receive payment for their services at the head of Morena, a cycle that would be closing: Mario Delgado.

Not long ago we mentioned that Delgado did not demonstrate sufficient capacity to maintain unity in the candidate selection process: he had to slap his hand a week ago on President.

If something worries you a lot Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador It is a rupture: he already saw it in Coahuila, with the rebellion of his former undersecretary Ricardo Mejiawhich led to the ruin of Morena in the last elections.

Therefore the tenant of National Palace it needs a better operator to ensure the process and a good dialogue not only between the “corcholatas”, but also with the opposition and to conduct the elections in peace.

Alfonso Durazothe governor of Sonora and president of the National Council of Morena, is the strong card of AMLOeither in the Presidency of Morena, or even in the Ministry of the Interior.

Durazo is another name that has emerged in recent hours as an option for Adán Augusto’s replacement, although the one that continues to sound strong, as we reported on Friday, is Zoe Robledo.

Nor rule out the undersecretary Alejandro Encinasalthough it continues to be insisted that its main negatives are its very bad relationship with the Secretary of National Defense for the Ayotzinapa case.

For Ebrard’s replacement in the Foreign Ministry, which may be known today, the strongest name mentioned is that of Juan Ramon de la Fuente. Others refer to Hector Vasconcelos.

JUST STARTED a battle in courts in which the improper administration of the company Suave y Fácil, the company that owns CV Directo, leader in Mexico in the sale of products on television, is discussed. Shareholders accuse Luis Epelstein Rapaport, Samuel Alfredo Epelstein Mussan and Gabriela Morales Francisco of a shortage of more than 600 million pesos and of having simulated lawsuits between the company and its administrators to the detriment of third parties. To this procedure, BBVA is being called, which commands eduardo osuna and Santander who captains Philip Garcia Ascencio, for having granted credits for more than 200 million pesos to the company through the Epelsteins, which were not used for the purposes indicated in the credit agreements. Likewise, he has called the University of New York to trial for having received payments from the shortfalls to society. A long and complicated litigation is expected, which has begun with administrative complaints for the actions of the Fifth District Judge in Civil Matters of the CdMx, Alejandro Dzib Soteloand the Ninth Judge of the written process also of the CdMx, who would have granted precautionary measures with the intention of preventing the course of the investigation into the whereabouts of the money.

BY THE WAY that same Ninth Judge, Maria Magdalena Malpica Cervanteswas the one that was put in the way of Jasmine Esquivel and resolved on May 17 that the minister was the original author of the controversial thesis that was titled. Esquivel’s lawyers, roman alexander and edward andradethey took the case to Malpica Cervantes, whom the judiciary sees as an unconditional supporter of the president of the local Judicial Council, Raphael Guerra, on issues of high political impact, to file a copyright lawsuit which was handled in secrecy and of which the UNAM was never seen. Now to the institution that heads Enrique Graue They put a padlock on her again so that in the event that she proceeds against the questioned minister, she can be sued for usurpation of functions, since they would be assuming the powers of another power in violation of the Constitution.

THE COURT GAVE a setback to Carlos Slim. And it is that the First Chamber voted the project of the minister Daisy Rios Farjat in the sense that it is constitutional that América Móvil does not have tariff freedom and must obtain authorization from the Federal Institute of Telecommunications before applying them, and that the prohibition provided by law that the Preponderant Economic Agent discriminates or gives preferential treatment is also constitutional. to his clients. The discussion settled whether it was the responsibility of the regulator who presides over Javier Juarez Mojica or Congress. The narrative could be that there is a problem in the market and that is why it is necessary to regulate and limit the actions of Telcel, directed by Daniel Hajj, so that it does not affect consumers. Finally, América Móvil loses protection against the provision that prevents it from discriminating against users of other networks in the application of on net and off net rates.

GO MOTION ON the Legislative Power with the action of unconstitutionality before the Mining Reform. The natural option was that it would have come from 44 opposition senators, but Movimiento Ciudadano and some other senators did not support this decision. And the surprise was that the Chamber of Deputies, with the leadership of santiago creel and even with the help of the morenista senator Cesar Cravioto, was the one that finally resolved to present the unconstitutionality action, which attacks both the legislative clutter and various substantive aspects. More than 165 senators from the PAN, PRI and PRD supported this action that was presented before the Supreme Court of Justice. Now we will have to wait to find out who is the investigating minister and the other procedural parties.

TALKING ABOUT MININGfor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador there was an arrangement as soon as he wanted and a clean slate with the Ferrosur concession. Even at the meal that he had on Thursday with the members of the Mexican Business Council, which included, among others, Blanca Treviño, Pablo Azcárraga, Armando Garza Sada, Rogelio Zambrano, Claudio X. González Laporte, Federico Toussaint, Tomás González Sada and Agustín Coppel, the President celebrated the agreement. However, it is known that in German Larrea’s headquarters there is anger because the compensation was set arbitrarily in the National Palace, without there being a moderately professional valuation and without the intervention of the Institute of Administration and Appraisals of National Assets.

DO NOT LOSE OF view to the federal deputy Luis Armando Melgar. It is a key piece in the Green Party equation. If in the end Zoé Robledo is not enough for Morena’s candidacy for governor of Chiapas because in the National Palace they consider that he is more useful in the Ministry of the Interior, and Eduardo Ramírez in the leadership of the Morenista senators instead of Ricardo Monreal, Melgar will emerge as the strongest option of Manuel Velasco, that since its inclusion as the sixth “corcholata” will seek to gain positions for 2024. And the state of Chiapas for the Green will be one of them. For now this Saturday the Melgar presented his legislative report in which he was well covered and they even chanted him with slogans of “Governor!”

