I do not consider myself—I am not—one person who worries or deals too much with the cleaning of the home. Actually, it is a task that I am always putting off. I’ve known for a long time that I don’t like it clean. It’s hard for me to decide to take a broom; and, even more so, a mop. Sweep, mop and dust dust accumulated on the surface of the few furniture that I possess or believe I possess, represents a effort Which I’m not always willing to do. Not to mention washing the toilet and combating humidity —black spots— that tend to form and spread of their own free will from the floor to the walls, the door and the bathroom door. The same goes for the cooktop, burners, and kitchen sink. Also the refrigerator demands be cleaned frequently.

Sure, anyone would think that this can be solved hiring to one person for him to do the jobbut paying for the service is not within my budget; Besides, I don’t like that someone else has to take care of what I think belongs to me. So what I do is try not to mess up or solve everything immediately. Do not leave anything for later.

If I cook: I wash the dishes and I try to keep things in their place so that the order in the different spaces that make up my home remains more or less uniform. Although I must admit that I don’t get it all the time, especially when it comes to what I call my work table, which without realizing it fills up with books, notebooks, sheets and other loose papers —including bread bags and tortilla wrappers— in which one can read lines and paragraphs of unfinished texts that await a better state of mind or order in my chaotic thought to be concluded; and I say give yourself away because you always have to leave a blank space, a feeling or an idea pending to continue writing.

