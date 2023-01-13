A moment of the presentation of the Route of the Fortresses. / Pablo Sanchez / AGM

The period to participate in the twelfth edition of the Ruta de las Fortalezas de Cartagena, which will take place on April 22, is now open and will run until January 23, according to municipal sources in a statement.

Those interested in signing up for this popular sporting event can do so through the website ‘rutadelasfortalezas.es’.

This was announced this Friday by the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, at a press conference in which she was accompanied by the chief admiral of the Cartagena Arsenal, Pedro de la Puente, and the colonel director of the Marine Infantry School and director of the proof, Adolfo Morales.

As in previous editions, there will be 4,000 people who can carry out the general test, of 50 kilometers; 350 the promotional race, of 25 kilometers; a hundred youth, 14.4 kilometers, and 350 children, 2.7 kilometers.

One of the novelties of this edition will be an application for real-time monitoring of the progression of the runners, both at the finish line and at each of the checkpoints. “The results and the winners can be consulted instantly,” said Morales, who has been in charge of giving the details of the test.

All applications received will participate in a raffle to select the 4,000 participants for this edition. Last year there were 8,082 registrations and only half got a place.

From that moment the payment period will begin. On March 29, the more detailed ‘track’ will be released. Finally, on Saturday, April 22, the route of the Fortresses will be held and the day before, on the 21st, the children’s test will take place.

The fee to participate amounts to 40 euros, in the case of the general test; 35 euros for the promotional one; 15 euros for the youth and eight for the children. “These are affordable prices and much cheaper than other tests of the same category as this one in our country,” Morales said.

Entries for this test are made from all over the country. “We want to reinforce its national projection, it is one of the objectives that we have to achieve in the coming years,” remarked the colonel director of the Marine Infantry School and director of the test.

As curious notes from the 2022 tests, the oldest runner was 77 years old and the group with the highest number of participants was 41 to 50 years old. Of the 4,000 runners, 2,916 finished the test and 843 spent less than seven hours doing it.

This event organized by the Navy and the Cartagena City Council carries out a security deployment involving more than 750 troops, including military and civilians, as well as 126 vehicles and a helicopter.

More than one hundred health professionals will attend the test, to which 67 students add as support. In addition, there are 143 volunteers spread along the route. In total, almost 550 soldiers and more than 200 civilians.

Regarding the money raised, in 2022 50,000 euros were donated to different associations. In these eleven editions, more than 410,000 euros have been donated.

De la Puente stressed that this test serves to “strengthen the relationship between the Armed Forces and the Cartagena City Council, also being a grain of sand that we put to magnify the image of Cartagena in the rest of Spain.”

«The route of the fortresses is of a strictly solidarity nature. Here there is no profit motive and all the money that is collected for solidarity purposes in Cartagena », he commented.

For his part, Arroyo remarked that “there is no other race like it in Spain. The secret to the success of this sporting event is precisely that it runs through those landscapes near the coast dotted with those defensive elements, such as the fortresses, which have already become monuments. The competition offers athletes to walk on paths that are closed for safety during the rest of the year.

«The Route of the Fortresses is a gift that the Marine Corps makes to Cartagena and a gift that only the Navy can give us. It is like this because they open their facilities to us and because our Marine Corps has better experience in logistics, “said the mayor, in gratitude.