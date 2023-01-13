Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The bickering continues between the University of Guadalajara and the Government of Jalisco, the former rector of the house of studies, Tonatiuh Bravo Padilla contradicted what was declared by the governor, Enrique Alfaro.

The now councilor of Hagamos in Guadalajara, affirmed that Contrary to what Alfaro said, the land where Iconia is being built was not sold to Grupo Mecanobut it was delivered to a trust to make a development pole known as Puerta Guadalajara, in exchange for a series of conditions that were not met.

He added that the government of Guadalajara must intervene to recover the 13-hectare property which is in the hands of Operadora Hotelera Salamanca, due to non-compliance with the agreement and irregularities in the transfer of rights.

The UdeG asked the City Council to convene the honorary committeealso made up of other universities such as ITESO, the Autonomous University of Guadalajara, Tec de Monterrey and Univa, to audit the Iconia project.

Noting that the Committee has not been convened to review this project, As Alfaro states, who said that in 2008 the University itself endorsed the sale of the land.

On the other hand, Enrique Alfaro made public that the then councilor Leobardo Alcalá Padilla, Raúl Padilla’s cousin, authorized the Puerta Guadalajara development promoted by the Alfonso Petersen Administration and that it was later changed to Iconia.

“It is important that Mario Delgado Carrillo (leader of Morena) also see it and know that Claudia Delgadillo, councilor in that Cabildo, also voted in favor of ceding that land to a private project,” the president published on social networks.

UdeG student linked to the process, works in the government

Alexis Rojas, one of the three students from the University of Guadalajara linked to the process for dispossession, He has been working for the Government of Jalisco for 9 months.

The young man has the position of auxiliary collaborator of stations in the Urban Electric Train System (Siteur), according to transparency records. However, his contract ends on January 31 and he fears that it will not be renewed.

“What a coincidence that my employment contract was lost, which ended on March 1st (…) They call me at Human Resources and tell me that my contract had been lost and that I had a 31-day contract, only for the month of January”.

The young man He denied having neglected his work by attending University marchesAlexis joined the Siteur as a supernumerary employee on April 4, 2022 with hours from 2:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with a break on Friday and Saturday.

His monthly salary is 13 thousand 908 pesosaccording to the Siteur payroll published in Transparency.

It is worth mentioning that the young people have denounced that the process against them is promoted by the government headed by Enrique Alfaro.

(Reporting by Fernanda Carapia, Francisco de Anda and Reforma)