THE TRUTH MURCIA. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 08:08



The municipalities that have an agreement with the Tax Agency of the Region of Murcia (ATRM) in the management of the collection of their taxes will receive this year, as a novelty, the anticipated collection of the mechanical traction vehicle tax, better known as circulation tax, as reported yesterday by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The measure will contribute to the improvement of the liquidity of the town halls and to speed up the payment to their suppliers and avoid occasional treasury tensions. This advance is added to the one already made from the collection of other municipal taxes, such as the property tax (IBI) or the tax on economic activities (IAE).

Specifically, the amount of the circulation tax has already begun to be advanced to the municipalities that have a collaboration agreement for this municipal tax with the ATRM: Abanilla, Águilas, Bullas, Los Alcázares, La Unión, Mazarrón, Pliego, Puerto Lumbreras and San Pedro del Pinatar.

The Minister of Economy and Finance, Luis Alberto Marín, indicated that, “from the Tax Agency, we offer municipalities a comprehensive management of their taxes with great advantages for both the consistories and the neighbors.”

These municipalities will receive up to 90% of their income from the circulation tax in advance, which means that the Tax Agency will advance them up to six million euros to have greater liquidity.

The ATRM also offers personalized payment plans to the residents of the municipalities with a collaboration agreement.