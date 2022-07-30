EP Saturday, July 30, 2022, 12:14



The Community, through the network of Attention Centers for Women Victims of Gender Violence (CAVI) and Specialized Attention Points (PAE), provided assistance between January and June of this year to 13,350 women victims of gender violence, with a monthly average of 2,225. As for the total care, the figure is similar to that of last year, since in the first half of 2021 a total of 13,394 women were cared for.

For its part, the legal, psychological and social counseling service added a total of 23,063 interventions in the first half of this year, divided between face-to-face and telephone. Compared to last year, these attentions decreased by almost 6,000 contacts, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

Through the Ministry of Social Policy, almost 3 million euros were allocated for comprehensive care for women victims of gender violence. There are 2,776,939 euros, distributed among the CAVIs, the PAEs and the shelters, which represents an increase of 33,713 euros compared to the previous year’s budget.

“Women are increasingly aware of the resources that the Community has available and make much more use of them. We work so that all victims of gender-based violence have points to turn to”, explained the General Director of Women and Gender Diversity, María José García.

The regional network of resources for victims of gender violence has 23 CAVI centers located in the municipalities of the Region of Murcia, which has two, one of them the Municipal Team for Attention to Violence against Women (Emavi), in Cartagena, Caravaca de la Cruz, Mazarrón, Yecla, Las Torres de Cotillas, Torre Pacheco, Archena, Molina de Segura, San Javier, Mula, Alhama de Murcia, Santomera, Lorca, Cieza, Totana, Águilas, Alcantarilla, Fuente Álamo, Ceuti, Jumilla and Puerto Lumbreras. It also has six PAE in Abarán, Los Alcázares, Bullas, Cehegín, Fortuna, San Pedro del Pinatar and recently a new Specialized Service Point was activated in Beniel.

The CAVIs offer comprehensive and free care from different professional approaches: psychological, social and legal. The teams are made up of a psychologist, a social worker and a lawyer. Along the same lines, the Specialized Attention Points are intended to facilitate the comprehensive recovery of women attended in the short, medium and long term.

As for the shelters, a total of 54 women reside in them with their children, if they have them, adding a total of 98 occupied places. Highlight that the Region of Murcia already has the first shelter for women with mental health problems who are victims of gender violence.

The General Directorate for Women and Gender Diversity allocated 584,740 euros to 13 entities to develop programs and projects aimed primarily at prevention, care and intervention against gender violence against women.

Resources to care for victims



The Comprehensive Care Centers for Victims of Assault and/or Sexual Abuse (Cavax) are another key point in the care of violence against women that aim to avoid or reduce situations of vulnerability and insecurity of women who are in sexual assault and abuse situations. Their emotional state is attended to, assessing the risk they face, respecting their time, guaranteeing and respecting their informed decision and ensuring their psychological care, legal advice, reception, education and their accompaniment.

From January to June 2022, a total of 95 women were treated at the CAVAX and more than 800 interventions were carried out by the different professionals that make up the service. In addition, there is the Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention program, which has 370,000 euros from the ‘Spain protects you’ Plan, dedicated to campaigns and training sessions that promote awareness of the problem of this type of violence in the citizenship, especially in adolescence and youth, and for the reinforcement of two professionals for the care of victims of sexual violence.