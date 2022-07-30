–Forewarned. Elizabeth, are you ready? prevented light. From the tapping.

Elisa Carrillo appears alone on the stage of the National Center for the Arts. She is standing up and with her mesh on she appears naked. She has her hair tied in an obsidian-colored braid that reaches below her bust. She shakes off her and ruffles her hair. She’s over six feet tall onstage, possessed by the music, her powerful legs carrying her from one side to the other. It is the rehearsal before the presentation of TheWall in Mexico City, a contemporary dance choreography that questions walls, both physical and mental. She has passed several.

“Elisa Carrillo,” she tells of herself in a video on her Facebook page, “is a Mexican woman who became the prima ballerina of the Berlin State Ballet.” She has defined dance since she was a child. She left her country at the age of 16 and rose to the top of the international scene. She was the first Mexican to win the three most important prizes in dance: the Prix Benois, the Soul of Russian Dance and the Dance Open Festival in Saint Petersburg. Today she lives in Germany, but every year she returns to Mexico.

“It’s upstairs,” says the girl who opens the door. -My mother.

The little girl, tall for her six years, shows the way. It is the house of her grandparents, where her mother, Elisa Carrillo, lived when she was also a child. The dancer goes down. She just got back from rehearsal TheWall. The braid left waves in her black hair. These days there is no room in his schedule: he gets up after five in the morning and finishes late at night. In between, training sessions, meetings, interviews, presentations. Since he arrived in Mexico, she has not had time to go out to the garden of his parents’ house – he will go out this afternoon for the first time to have his photos taken. “Mayita, if you want you can sit here, my love”, she proposes to the girl. She doesn’t lose her warmth or posture.

The dancer’s parents, Elisa and Miguel, show photographs of their daughter. Nadia Murillo

Carrillo was born in Texcoco, in the State of Mexico, 41 years ago, and was the last of three siblings. When the family moved to Mexico City, her mother, Elisa Cabrera, began taking her to dance classes at a private school in the Escandón neighborhood. “What for?” Her husband, Miguel Carrillo, asked her. “Well, so that she walks straight and elegant,” laughs Cabrera now. The two talk in one of the studies of the family home in Coyoacán. Carrillo’s father believes that the gift came to her daughter in some gene that, due to life circumstances, neither he, an engineer, nor she, a doctor, developed.

The teachers soon noticed the skills of the girl and at the age of seven she entered the dance school of the National Institute of Fine Arts. Carillo’s mother shows photos of her from that time. The archive that she has put together is huge and meticulous because she hopes to make a museum out of it. Cabrera shows a photo of the young dancer on stage in the mid-1990s. It is the National Children’s and Youth Classical Ballet Competition in which Carrillo won a gold medal that earned him a scholarship to study at The English National Ballet School in the United Kingdom. Mother and daughter arrived there on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, on September 6, 1997, when Carrillo was 15 years 10 months old.

“We were fascinated that she had obtained this scholarship,” says her teacher Elsa Recagno, now deceased, in a video posted on Carrillo’s YouTube profile. The teachers had seen “something special” in the girl. “To dance classical ballet you need a certain proportion: long legs, feet with high insteps, a long neck, an oval head. Then comes a test of conditions, where she is seen flexibility, the in dehors, which is the outward rotation of the pelvic region and the feet”, explains the veteran dancer in the recording. Carrillo had it all.

Sitting in her parents’ living room, the dancer adds what she believes is most important: “You have to have a special aura and stand out from everyone else.” “There can always be dancers who turn, who jump, who lift their leg more than the other, but classical ballet is not only that, it is the heart. When a first dancer stands on the stage, he fills it without needing to do anything”. Perhaps that is why she was chosen, at the age of 18, to enter the Stuttgart Ballet, in Germany, and later the Berlin State Ballet, one of the most important in the world, where she is now a prima ballerina.

a full time job

In her environment, they agree that Carrillo is very disciplined. She also recognizes that she is part of the formula: “Work, discipline and not giving up help”. She works eight hours a day, from Monday to Saturday, and if there is a show on Sunday, she starts again on Monday. The training includes classes and physical preparation. She takes care of her food, but if she is in Mexico she does not deprive herself of her mother’s stews. The next day, she makes sure to add minutes to her training. In a interview with the newspaper the day in 2014 he said: “Weight doesn’t really matter. Mine varies between 52 and 53 kilos. People always say that you have to weigh 50 kilos and that is not true. If you measure 1.75 you cannot weigh 50 kilos”.

The dancer also emphasizes psychological health. “To get there you have to be mentally very strong because stepping on a stage and doing a main part is not easy. You get stressed, you worry, you can have fears, insecurities… It happens to all of us”, says Carrillo. Talking to her colleagues – including her husband, Mihkail Kaniskin, who is also a dancer – makes her feel better when the pressure is too much. An “Elisa, I feel terrified too” she helps her, she says. And the perspective of her that her parents give her almost 10,000 kilometers away: “No one is going to kill me if something doesn’t work.”

Elisa Carrillo, in the garden of her parents’ house, in Mexico City. Nadia Murillo

‘Onegin’, a bolero and the brunette Snow White

“What they are dancing is called Onegin. My dream is to dance it”. That’s what Carrillo whispered to his mother when they arrived in Stuttgart, as they passed one of the halls of the company he had just entered. The ballerina soon after interpreted Tatiana, the main part of that ballet, which is inspired by the poem by Alexander Pushkin. On July 31, she will fulfill another of her dreams when she performs Bolero, a choreography by Maurice Béjart for the classic piece by the composer Maurice Ravel. “It’s like a marathon, it’s deadly. Especially here in Mexico with the height. The steps are repeated, the details of the arms and legs are simple, but the simpler the more complicated”, he assures.

Dancing, he describes, is not letting go and expecting that “things just happen like magic”: “You have to be in control all the time”. To achieve this, she talks to herself when she is on stage. “Let’s see, she breathes. Whats Next? You can,” she hears herself say. “There are moments that are key and I cannot lose concentration, but I know that when I reach that point I will be able to be…”. Carillo releases his breath and extends his arms. “Not that? Those seconds, so short, make everything you’ve been through worth.

– Have you suffered to get there?

–To date!– Carrillo laughs loudly and continues. -Always. I’m not saying that you suffer all the time, because I wouldn’t do something that is only suffering. Of course yes. In each step of my career there have been very difficult moments, of pain, of despair, also of physical suffering. Sometimes you see the beautiful part of dreams, but it’s not all rosy. There are days when you think you can’t. I also believe that it is necessary to learn and value what you do. Dance transformed me into who I am now, it guided me and became my life. Nothing has ever been easy for me. But somehow I got there.

A teacher in Europe once told him that the dancers had to be all white. “She was one of the few who had a different skin tone and more indigenous features. There was something about me that made me feel less. It’s not that I didn’t like being the way I am, but that I was in a world where not everyone was like me,” she recalls. Despite this, years later she played a brunette Snow White who would be a “watershed” for her career. “She was a contemporary Snow White. The choreographer wanted to have the Snow White he envisioned and I could play her. It wasn’t just her skin tone: it was her movement, her sexiness.”

International companies have been questioning their own practices in recent years. The Paris Opera produced a report in 2021 in which it concluded that diversity was “the great absentee” of the institution; the New York City Ballet had already eliminated in 2014 the black and the yellow face —used to interpret characters considered exotic—; a year later the Royal Ballet of London did it; the Berlin State Ballet itself launched an investigation after an internal complaint about racism. Carrillo believes that these debates “are affecting dance”. “There are places where ballets are being cut,” he points out, continuing: “I’ve never felt bad about putting on makeup. Making Swan Lake even the white ballerinas put on special makeup. I interpret and I have to become the character.”

The dancer during the dress rehearsal of ‘The Wall’. Nadia Murillo

Spread the dance in Mexico

The dancer gets up from the chair to go out into the garden. After a day of rehearsal, her body finds it difficult to get out of the stillness in which she has spent an hour. The door of her parents’ house has been blocked with pink boxes full of the dance shoes that the dancers will wear in Danzatlán, the largest international dance event in the country that runs until August 1. Carrillo and her husband, Russian dancer Mikhail Kaniskin, run the Elisa Carrillo Cabrera Foundation, which organizes the festival. The dancers met 20 years ago, when they were both part of the cast of the Stuttgart ballet.

In addition to promoting dance in Mexico, the foundation provides scholarships and support to ballet students. Since its foundation in 2012, they have delivered about twenty. “There is a lot of talent”, defends the artist, “but there are still people in the country who don’t know dance and don’t think they can enjoy it”. Carrillo is happy if, after a performance, the spectators laugh, cry or get angry because they did not like what they saw. “It was at least two hours that I gave them some emotion,” she explains. “Machines can’t do that. It is the only thing that in the future will help us to continue being human beings. Because everything can be done by a robot, but art?“.

