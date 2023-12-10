The regional government will demand that the reform of the regional financing system be debated at the meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council being held this Monday. The advisor of the branch, Luis Alberto Marín, expressed his surprise and discomfort that the reform has not been included in the agenda and denounced that it is a call “totally interested in which the central government only wants to deal with those matters that it are interested.”

According to the regional government, the Council’s agenda only mentions the evolution and proposal of budget stability and public debt objectives for the period 2024-2025, in addition to merely formal matters such as the election of the vice presidency of this body, the election o renewal of the presidency of the Arbitration Board for Resolution of Conflicts regarding State Taxes assigned to the communities or approval of the Council’s performance report for the year 2022.

«We have been demanding the convening of this body for months to debate issues that are fundamental for the communities. The first, without a doubt, is the reform of the financing model, but we also have to find a consensual solution to the debt generated by this unjust system. Without forgetting the issue of payments on account, information that should have been provided to the communities so that we could prepare our Budgets,” stated the counselor.

«Now, in a new example of lack of institutional loyalty and the idea of ​​co-governance that this Government has, we find ourselves with a call in which not a single word will be spoken about these fundamental issues. The Minister of Finance only wants to talk about the deficit path because it is what she needs to push forward her spending ceiling and start making the General State Budgets, but from the Region of Murcia we are going to put the reform of the system on the table of financing because the citizens of the Region of Murcia cannot wait another second,” he stressed.