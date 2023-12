Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Joe Biden, this Sunday (10), for the United States’ veto of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Also, he expressed gratitude for approving the urgent shipment of 14,000 artillery shells to support the Israeli army.

“Today another shipment will arrive, in fact it is already here, with important ammunition to continue the war. I thank President Biden, with whom I spoke the other day about the fact that the US has positioned itself correctly and fairly in the Security Council and, of course, also about the material assistance it provides to the Israel Defense Forces”, said the first -Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli prime minister also spoke by phone with the leaders of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, respectively, this weekend. “The war continues with even more force and intensity in the north of Gaza and in the south, to achieve all its objectives: the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our abductees and the promise that Gaza will never again be a threat to Israel ”, highlighted Netanyahu.

The prime minister also promised the rapid reconstruction of communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip, devastated by Hamas in its October 7 attack. “We are committed not only to the restoration of communities, moshavs and kibbutzim, but also to the goal of making them prosper and flourish for generations to come to overcome what happened,” added Netanyahu.