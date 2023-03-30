Thursday, March 30, 2023, 2:06 p.m.



| Updated 7:39 p.m.



The regional government spokesman, Marcos Ortuño, expressed his “respect” for the judicial proceedings when asked about the opening of an oral trial against the former president of the Community, Ramón Luis Valcárcel. “We have just heard the news and, logically, we respect the judicial procedures, as we always do,” Ortuño said at the press conference after the Governing Council.

When asked about the cost of the Escombreras desalination plant, he said he did not know the data “right now.” Questioned about the reason why the Community is involved in the legal proceedings, Ortuño said that the legal services “act completely independently and with total autonomy in defense of the interests of the Community.”

Marcos Ortuño ruled out making forecasts about whether this decision will affect the municipal and regional elections on May 28: “The regional government is focused on what is important,” he said, which is “the present and the future.” “The regional government is busy working to improve the Region of Murcia and to contribute to improving, equally, the quality of life of all citizens of the Region, and that is what concerns us,” he stressed.

For his part, the president of the Community conveyed his “absolute respect for judicial proceedings.” In addition, when asked about whether he believes in Valcárcel’s innocence, he stated that “I insist that the presumption of innocence is a general principle of our legal system.”