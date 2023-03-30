The Akkodis-ASP team has renewed its commitment to the GT World Challenge Europe also for the 2023 season, ready to defend the title conquered in the Endurance Cup and the success achieved at the 24th of Spa.

There will be five Mercedes-AMG GT3s prepared over the course of the season by the French team led by Jerome Policand, three of which will compete in the Endurance Cup and two in the Sprint Cup.

Clearly the spotlights are mainly focused on the PRO Class crew formed by the reigning Champions Raffaele Marciello and Jules Gounon, who will have Timur Boguslavskiy as a colleague in car #88, with ‘Lello’ and the Russian who will continue their collaboration for the Sprint Cup .

The #87 will instead be entrusted to PROs Lorenzo Ferrari, Thomas Drouet and Maximilian Götz, while for the Sprint Cup Eric Debard and Jim Pla will be called upon to assault the Bronze Class.

The first engagement will be in about twenty days in Monza for the 3h which will open the Endurance Cup season, scheduled for 21-23 April in Brianza.