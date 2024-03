Russian leader Vladimir Putin: religious freedom is constitutionally guaranteed to all individuals in the country | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

The Korean Christian Public Policy Association, led by pastor So Kang-seok, released a statement condemning the Russian government for the arrest of a missionary who was accused of espionage. The statement also calls for his “immediate release.”

According to the association, just this month the Russian Federal Security Service became aware that a South Korean missionary who had been carrying out work in the country's Far East in recent years was arrested for allegedly stealing state secrets. The indictment dates back to January and he is currently detained in Moscow.

The Russian government accuses the missionary of “transmitting Russian state secrets to a foreign intelligence agency.”

The Christian association denounces that the government did not provide an explanation about how the missionary acquired state secrets, what type of content was obtained and by what means and to which country he leaked them. “Based on the missionary’s activities and experience, the Russian government’s argument is not convincing and we cannot avoid the suspicion that they are applying the law arbitrarily, given their diplomatic and political relations with South Korea and North Korea”.

The association called on the South Korean government to take action in response to the case. “We ask that the country gets involved by taking the necessary measures to resolve the issue, mobilizing all available diplomatic channels.”