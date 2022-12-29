The regional government makes the claims of the sector its own and will ask the central Executive to postpone the application of the new tax
This past Tuesday, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced his package of anti-crisis measures for this coming year and, a day later, there are not a few in the regional agri-food industry that greet them with reservations. The star measure, that VAT discount on products that up to now are recorded with the type su
#regional #agroindustry #warns #plastic #tax #nullify #VAT #reduction
Leave a Reply