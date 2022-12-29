Manchester City does not forgive. They knew that their day was going to start 8 points behind the leader, and they did not fail. Arsenal won by displaying a very good game against West Ham, and they came out of the game with 40 points in their locker. The cityzens with a stellar Kevin de Bruyne took the victory from a very difficult field like Leeds.
Guardiola lined up new faces. Rico Lewis started on the right side and was one of the most outstanding players of the game, he appeared in all areas of the field being the protagonist. City’s game can be compared to Grealish’s game, he tried and tried without success until the prize came. The English winger, who had been one of the most criticized players in the squad, had no luck in front of goal, but he never gave up. Rodri scored the first in the discount of the first half, and as expected, when the second began the monster Erling Haaland appeared. He is a player who generates danger and occasions with his simple presence. In the first he accompanied Grealish’s robbery and defined an empty door. In the second he hit a first-round shot with his less good leg to beat Meslier.
Guardiola’s men did their homework in the last game of the year and leave with very good feelings from the clash. They are again five points behind the leader and are already thinking about the next game they will play at home against Everton.
