THE TRUTH MURCIA. Thursday, August 11, 2022, 08:53



The Government of the Region of Murcia and the forestry sector yesterday asked the Government of Spain to consider forestry work in wooded forest masses as activities that count for the calculation of CO2 absorption, within the framework of compensation and registration of the carbon footprint.

This was revealed during the conference ‘Forest Management in the Region: working for an active sector’, which took place at the Casa Forestal de las Piñas and in which representatives of the Community, the Caravaca City Council, the Official Colleges of Forestry and Forestry Engineers, the Association of Forestry Companies and the Association of Forest Owners. They all signed a manifesto that demands that forest management be promoted to provide the most disadvantaged territories with greater capacity as carbon sinks.