Yesterday, the second game called the stars was played between the main figures of Liga MX and MLS.
Barely at minute 2′ of the game, the American team made a good triangulation between Carlos candle, Palacios and Morris. The Ecuadorian winger took off Brayan Angulo in a good way to send a precise cross, which the Mexican striker finished off inside the area with an accurate header, leaving Camilo Vargas without a chance.
From that moment on, the Mexican soccer players turned to the front and with dangerous plays between the two Quiñones, Julio Furch and Avilés Hurtado, they began to search hard for goalkeeper Blake’s cabin, who repeatedly made timely saves avoiding the goal. at your door.
Already for the complementary part, and with the carousel of changes by both teams, the MLS team looked better and was nowhere near increasing the score via Paul Arriola, although his goal was disallowed due to an advanced position,
At minute 69′ the whistler was wrong to score a penalty in favor of the MLS, after an alleged infraction within the same area that was not. The one in black decided to continue with the decision and the collector was the Peruvian Raul Ruidíazwho received an excellent salary beating Carlos Acevedo, thus making it 2-0.
When it seemed that the Mexicans would not score, at 84′ Alexis Vega served to Kevin Alvarezwho took a shot from his right leg to beat the goalkeeper with a great goal, thus making it 2-1.
The controversies did not wait, and it is that the VAR It seems that he played against Liga MX. In the first, the non-existent penalty in favor of the MLS, and the second action was not marking a handball inside the area for the Aztec team.
Among the most outstanding and redeemable of the Mexican team is the performance shown by men like Alexis Vega Y Luis Chavez. The sacrifice made by both was outstanding and they did not tire of running and fighting for balls, repeatedly looking for the rival goal.
That was how, once again, the team of the mls stayed with the victory against the MX League. It must be remembered that in the first match played last year, in regular time they tied 1-1, and everything was defined from the eleven steps, where those from the North American league won with good collections from the penalty spot 3-2.
