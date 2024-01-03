There has been practically no rain in an annual period where rainfall usually leaves generous volumes in the Region. The last quarter of 2023 has turned out to be “extremely dry” in this matter, so dry that similar low rainfall data was not available for 1961, that is, six decades ago. The rains left an average of 7.2 liters per square meter, equivalent to 7% of what usually falls for this time of year. “The months of October and December were very dry, and November was extremely dry.”

In the last month of the year, Torre Pacheco was the municipality most blessed by rain in a Community that had a record of 1.5 liters. There were no storms, no mud showers, and no snow. The average monthly temperature in December in the Region of Murcia was 11.1 degrees, registering an anomaly of one and a half degrees with respect to the reference period that the Aemet has. For the agency, this means a “very warm thermometric character.” This month was the seventh warmest December in the 63-year series, along with 1981 and 2018.

The maximum temperatures remained, on average, around 17.4 degrees, which represents an anomaly of 2.8 degrees, something that stands out in historical monitoring as it is the second highest since the beginning of the 1960s. However, the thermal peak of the month was reached at the Aemet meteorological station in Alhama with 29.8 degrees. The day with the highest average regional temperature was the 12th, and the lowest was the 17th and 18th. The minimum temperatures reached 4.8 degrees.

The greatest drop in mercury occurred in Caravaca de la Cruz, at the Los Royos station, where the thermometer left minus 4.8 degrees. “Weak frosts were recorded on the 3rd, 5th, 12th, from the 15th to the 19th, from the 23rd to the 28th and the 31st, becoming moderate on the 19th and 27th in the Altiplano, and on the 17th and 18th in the Northwest region.” , highlights Aemet in its monthly balance.