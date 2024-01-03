Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/01/2024 – 7:23

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), disagreed when asked about the expression of support for deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) in the dispute for the Mayor of São Paulo, in the elections of October. The definition of candidacies, according to Alckmin, will take place in July, at party conventions.

“Support is important, because it is an endorsement, but it does not decide elections,” said the vice president, in an interview with the program WWfrom CNN Brasil, on Tuesday night, 2. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will endorse the name of deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) in the dispute in the capital of São Paulo.

Alckmin also stated that the population “completely separates state, municipal and federal elections”. Furthermore, he considers it “natural for parties to choose to have their own candidacies in the first round”.