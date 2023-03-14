Students from fifty institutes from all over the country will serve this Tuesday as a test bench to outline the new Ebau, some selectivity exams more in line with the changes introduced in the Baccalaureate curricula by the educational reform and that will be released within a year, in June 2024.

The simulation features first-year Baccalaureate students from ten autonomous communities who will test the formats with which the Ministry of Education wants to define the new exam models.

The pilot test is carried out in centers throughout the country except for the PP autonomies (Murcia, Galicia, Madrid, Castilla y León, Andalucía), Euskadi and Aragón), which excluded themselves. The Region abandoned the work table on the new Ebau because “it does not share the model that the Ministry wants to implement, due to the subjectivity that this test represents, due to the reduction in the requirement in terms of content and the risk that it does not guarantee the equal opportunities”, said sources from the Ministry of Education yesterday.

The results of the tests that students from other communities will take will serve as the final test for the work groups created for this purpose, coordinated by the Ministry and made up of experts from the autonomies, high school and university teachers, Ebau coordinators and members of associations of scientific disciplines under study.

With the conclusions, the successes and the errors detected in the simulation, it is intended to elaborate the definitive exam models for all the subjects of the Ebau. They would be finished by next June, a year before having to be used in tests. The objective is that teachers, students, examiners and evaluators have enough time to adapt to the new formats.

The pilot test will be carried out with first-year Baccalaureate students because the new Lomloe curricula are already applied this course and because, in addition, they will be the ones who will launch the new Ebau in a year. In each institute, the selected group of a common subject (Language, Philosophy or foreign language) and another required modality subject will be examined. The new format seeks not only to assess your memory but also your acquisition of skills, so there will be questions and exercises that will require reflection, practical application or problem solving.

Thus, the working groups will study in practice the degree of adaptation of the students to this type of competency test, the time established for the exercises, the comparison between the different possible models developed and the reliability of the correction, among other things. . The answers to the questionnaires that are given to each student and the interviews that will be carried out will also help the conclusions. We want to know your opinion about the structure, content and technical characteristics of the new exercises.

The results of the simulation, as is logical, will not have any influence on the academic evaluation of the participating student nor will it serve to elaborate any statistics of grades by centers or by communities.

The Ebau that will be released in 2024, however, will have very few differences with the current one. The radical change will not arrive until June 2028, when the Ministry plans to modify even the structure of the test. The most significant differences in next year’s selectivity will be the introduction of a competency question, which is why 15 more minutes will be granted per exam (105) and another quarter of an hour between exercises (45 minutes). However, this new model will be introduced gradually between 2024 and 2027.

The other big change is required by the modification of the Bachelor’s curriculum. The test will have three exams with the common subjects (four in the co-official language autonomies) and a fourth with the required specialty subject. But, as the common ones grow with Lomloe, due to the reincorporation of History of Philosophy, instead of passing five exams, students will be allowed to choose between taking Philosophy or History of Spain.

Otherwise all the same. Each exercise is worth 25% of the final grade and students can additionally and voluntarily take an exam in at least two modality subjects of their choice or in a second foreign language or in the common language not used to raise a grade from 10 to 14. In the event that more than two voluntary tests have been carried out, the proofreaders will only take into account the two with the best results. The grade for access to the university will consist of 60% with the average of the Baccalaureate record and 40% with the result of the Evau, which must be at least a 4. You can only access the university if the final grade is at least 5.