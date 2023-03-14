“We preferred not to be on that floor above us,” said Moggré. “The atmosphere was less good there. As a woman, that was not a nice place to be.” According to the presenter, there were “certain types” that she preferred not to meet.

Raijoul also did not feel comfortable in that department. “Sometimes you had to ask something at the sports editors and then you had to gather the courage to ask what you had to ask and be gone as soon as possible.”

For Raijoul, the story of former NOS Studio Sport presenter Aicha Marghadi was also recognizable. Marghadi said in the article in the Volkskrant that appeared on Friday that she was bullied because of her origin, among other things. Raijoul says she has also had to deal with racism during her work, although she does not say where and when. For example, she was told that she had been given her job ‘only’ because of her origin. See also Editorial | Reduce uncertainty, you can succeed in increasing the birth rate

#youth #news #presenters #recognize #stories #transgressive #behavior #NOS #Sport