The Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán (centre), this Thursday, during his visit to present the Portmán Bay regeneration plan. / Pablo Sanchez / AGM

What was an open secret, as La Verdad has been publishing in recent months, was confirmed by the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, during the Monitoring Commission for the Recovery and Environmental Adaptation of Portmán Bay, which met this Thursday in the Unionense town itself. The new basic regeneration project, which is being prepared by the Temporary Union of Companies (UTE) Proes-Ibermed, must submit to an Environmental Impact Statement (DIA), which means that the bidding for the works execution project will be delayed between « one and two years”, according to estimates of the ministerial department itself, which is how long this process usually takes for a large environmental engineering project.

At the meeting, the Minister of Development and Infrastructure, José Ramón Díez de Revenga, presented a sketch of the project for a marina and traditional uses that the Autonomous Community plans to execute “in parallel” with the recovery of the bay. From this moment, the teams of both administrations will work “in a coordinated manner”, Morán stressed, to advance in all administrative and technical procedures, “in the shortest possible time”.

In any case, the port project, although inserted in the planning of the regeneration works, will also have to pass an EIS, which could further delay the contracting procedure for the recovery works of the bay. Closer, in March 2023, a preview of the single basic project is expected to include both works, the regeneration of the bay and the construction of the port. It will be then when a period of public exhibition opens and later the start of the Environmental Impact Statements.

The counselor stressed, for his part, that “bay and port cannot be thought of separately as if they were conceptually independent entities”, but that “they have to be one, even if it is written by two different administrations”, “a real challenge of coordination” but “in the same space and territory”.

For this reason, unlike the Ministry, it considers that “we cannot think that they are two different environmental declarations”. In his opinion, »there are many parts of the project that are common, particularly the supporting elements of the beach, which are at the same time sheltering the port«. He asked that »the mistakes of the past« not be made, he said, »to carry out these shared procedures jointly with the bay as the mother project and the port as its complement«.

The meeting was also attended by the Government delegate in Murcia, José Vélez; the mayor of La Unión, Pedro López Milan; and neighborhood representatives and social and environmental groups. The spokesman for La Liga de neighbors, Daniel Potero, highlighted “the climate of understanding” to successfully complete the recovery of this space on the regional coast, while calling for “maximum speed” in all work. The councilor, for his part, said he was aware that “there is still time” to see how the works, paralyzed in 2019, resume, but stressed “the importance” of having “a solid and safe project for the environment and people ».