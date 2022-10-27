Text focuses on deforestation in the Amazon; video published with the article criticizes Bolsonaro and recalls Lula’s actions against environmental crime

One opinion article from the American newspaper New York Times wrote this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) that the presidential election in Brazil puts “in Game” not just leadership “one of the biggest economies in the world”but also the “future of the planet”. The 2nd shift will be on Sunday (30.Oct).

Signed by video journalist Agnes Walton and activist Alessandra Orofino, the text focuses on deforestation in the Amazon. It states that whoever wins the “will inherit control of more than half of the Amazon rainforest and, by extension, will determine the conditions for future life on Earth”.

According to the authors, the “increasing deforestation rates” registered with the government of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) left the forest ecosystem “on the brink of catastrophe”. They claim that the consequences “will be felt far beyond” Of region.

On candidate attitudes Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and Bolsonaro on the subject, the text says that the current Brazilian president is “uncompromising in its desire to sacrifice the Amazon, its conservation reserves and indigenous lands for agribusiness and ‘development’”.

Already, for the authors, the PT candidate “proved” in previous terms “which can be tough” against environmental crime and “deliver results”.

“For many Brazilians, this will be a painful election between 2 deeply flawed candidates. But for the future of human life on this planet, there is only one right choice.” completes the text.

The opinion piece is also accompanied by a video. In it, appears the Brazilian indigenous Txai Suruí. She claims that election is the “last chance to save the Amazon”.

“One candidate wants to save the Amazon and the other wants to burn it. The world’s largest rainforest is my home, but the outcome of these elections threatens not only all that [a Amazônia]but all this [a Terra]”, said.

“This means that October 30th is the most important day for the Planet and for its survival”continues the narrator after Suruí’s speech.

The video also shows images of fires and deforestation in Brazil. Records of the Brazilian president holding weapons are also featured. The product also takes some time to talk about Bolsonaro and Lula.

Watch (6min39s):

On Sunday, Brazilians go to the polls to elect their next president. But at stake is something far more important than the leadership of the largest economy in South America. pic.twitter.com/WKbaX9sdF0 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 27, 2022

About the current Chief Executive, the video states that the Brazilian president “emptied the agency that fights environmental crimes”, in reference to IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources).

About Lula, the video says that the ex-president’s government made a “aggressive plan to save” the Amazon. “They have created conservation areas that are bigger than the whole of the UK,” says.

The video also addresses the problems that arose in Brazil after the former president’s term: “First came a terrible recession. Then a corruption scandal that sent Lula to prison for a few years.”.

Then, images of supporters celebrating Bolsonaro’s 2018 election appear.

“Indigenous lands stolen, activists murdered by criminal loggers and ranchers. Last year, 18 trees were felled every second and an area of ​​forest larger than Northern Ireland was lost forever.”to be continued.

The video also shows demonstrations by Brazilians and environmental activists against mining and the Bolsonaro government. “These Brazilians are doing everything they can to save the forest on which human civilization literally depends. And we all desperately need a new Brazilian president who will not destroy it.”concludes the narrator.