Monday, June 5, 2023, 01:09



The reform works of the church square in La Matanza are finished. The Department of Infrastructures signed the reconsideration act and declared the work started last November. The works contemplate the execution of sidewalks, the renovation of the pavement, the installation of planters and the planting of trees, as well as the provision of new urban furniture and public lighting. The amount of the work is 197,616.58 euros and the execution period, they assured, is four months, so that the works, if the deadlines are met, would be close to completion.

Neighbors of La Matanza collected signatures in March against the remodeling works because, they said, the construction of a wall at one end would prevent them from putting up the tent that they put up every year for the village festivities.