The Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP) begins publication on June 4 at 7:00 p.m. local time.

This Sunday, before a Notary Public, the Verification act was carried out by the Auditing Entity, the start of the databases and the PREP publication site from zero, prior to its start-up.

As of the publication of the electoral results, the PREP downloadable databases will be updated every 15 minutes.

The Electoral Institute of the State of Mexico warns that the results presented are preliminary, have an informative nature and are not definitive, therefore, they lack legal effects.

In addition, on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the District Counts will begin, which will determine the electoral results in each of the entity’s Districts.

What is the PREP?

The PREP is a system that provides the preliminary results of the federal elections, through the capture and publication of the data embodied by the polling station officials in the tallying and counting records of the polling stations that are received in the Collection Centers and Data transmission.

This tool makes it possible to announce, in real time, through the Internet, the preliminary results of the elections on the same night of electoral day, with certainty and opportunity and using the most advanced technology.

According to the National Electoral Institute, PREP is one of the electoral information mechanisms contemplated in COFIPE.