The Namibia national team pulled off a resounding surprise by defeating Tunisia with a score of 1-0 in the match that brought together the two teams this evening, Tuesday, in the first round of the fifth group of the African Cup of Nations, which is being held in Gabon.

Daniel Hutto scored the only goal of the match in the 89th minute, and the Namibia national team achieved a historic victory, the first in its participation in the African Cup of Nations, during its fourth appearance in the continental World Cup, to take the lead in the group.

On the other hand, the Tunisia national team suffered its first loss against Namibia after four direct confrontations between the two teams at the friendly and official levels. The Tunisia national team will play against Mali next Saturday in the second round, and 24 hours later the Namibia and South Africa national teams will play.