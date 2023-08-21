The Argentine Lionel Messi managed to win the Leagues Cup this Saturday with the Inter Miami club, one more title that adds to his career as a footballer.

Messi thus reached a new record, consolidating himself as the most winner in history with 44 titlesequaling Dani Alves as the footballer with the most trophies.

The records and titles achieved by ‘the flea’

Photo: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. efe

The Argentine player can boast of being the player with the most goals, the most titles and the most victories in the history of Barcelona.

He achieved 37 titles with FC Barcelona, ​​ten in La Liga, seven in the Copa del Rey, eight in the Spanish Super Cup, four in the Champions League, three in the European Super Cup and three in the Club World Cup.

Also, he is the only player in history who in the same season he wins the Golden Ball, FIFA World Player, Pichichi Trophy and Golden Boot.

Messi is also the player with the most Ballon d’Ors. He has won seven in total in the years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2022, and on the other hand he is the youngest to win three Ballon d’Ors. He was 24 years, 6 months, and 17 days old when he won the third on January 9, 2012.

Is he Player with the most Golden Boots. He has won six. He was in the 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Is he top scorer in a season in official competitions with 73 goals and absolute top scorer in a calendar year with 91 goals.

He holds the record for international goals in one year. He scored 25 goals in 2012 (13 in the Champions League and 12 with the Argentine team), and shares a record with Vivian John Woodward, who scored 25 in 1909.

He is also top scorer in the same Club. As of May 27, he had 672 goals, surpassing the 643 goals Pelé scored with Santos between 1956 and 1974. Longest scoring streak in the League. He scored 33 goals in 21 consecutive matches from matchday number 11 to 34 of the 2012/13 League.

Top scorer in a European League since the establishment of the Golden Boot trophy in the 1966/67 season. He set the record by scoring 50 goals in the 2011/12 League.

Regarding their titles he has 2 French Leagues and 1 French Super Cup with Paris Saint Germain; 1 Soccer World Cup, 1 Copa América, 1 Finalissima, 1 Under 20 World Cup with Argentina and 1 Gold Medal in the Olympic Games with the Argentine National Team; and the most recent 1 Leagues Cup with his new club, Inter Miami.

