While grappling with Hurricane Hilary, Southern California was hit by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake. This was announced by the US Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Ojai, between Santa Barbara and Ventura, and occurred along the Sisar fault. There were no immediate reports of damage, the Ventura County Sheriff said in a social media post. County aviation units reported no damage after flying over the Lake Casitas and Matilija dams and the city of Ojai. The quake was felt throughout Los Angeles and surrounding communities. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage, according to the city fire department. Rescue units at all 106 stations are in “earthquake mode” and are surveying their areas, looking for damage to power lines, transportation infrastructure, apartment blocks and large collection sites.



California, hurricane Hilary is about to mow the coast: “There is risk to life, flee” August 20, 2023 See also Copasir, Urso: "Investigation into the League and Russia? Then also China and Venezuela"

Save yourself from the hurricane

Nine people were rescued from a river bed near the Morena Blvd bridge in San Diego, a California city hit by Tropical Storm Hilary in these hours. This was reported by CNN citing a post on social media by the San Diego Fire-Rescue, according to which “the teams are still looking for other people who may need help”. At the moment there are no injuries reported. Tropical Storm Hilary’s core is located approximately 9 miles (15 km) southeast of Los Angeles, with winds exceeding 43 miles per hour. Cnn reports it. Most of Southern California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, are on weather alerts. Hilary’s winds extend 350 kilometers from the center of the storm.