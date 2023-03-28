The air fryer has quickly become the most sought after appliance for cooking. And it is presented as an alternative to the traditional fryer. Although it is sold with the hook that it does not need oil, manufacturers advise adding it to most preparations. Of course, an infinitely smaller amount. You can make croquettes or chips and get a healthier and less caloric result. The new addition of this small appliance has caused many users to share their delicious recipes to make in the air fryer.

Tania Borg, who has more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and uploads videos of healthy dishes, has shared a video on how to make crispy prawns wrapped in noodles in the air fryer. A recipe that is traditionally prepared with a large amount of oil, but with the ‘air fryer’ you won’t need any oil if you follow this user’s recipe that accompanies with a sauce.

Ingredients



– 80 grams of Chinese noodles

– 1 egg

– 20 grams of cornmeal

– Salt

– Onion powder

– Sweet paprika

– To prepare the sauce you need: 125 grams of natural yogurt, mustard, feta cheese, 2 gherkins, salt and pepper

How to make shrimp in the air fryer



To make this dish you must start by cooking the rice noodles in a pot with water. Meanwhile, put an egg and a pinch of salt in a vol and beat the whole mixture. Then add the cornmeal and mix again until there are no lumps. Finally add the onion powder and paprika. Once the noodles are cooked, add them to the already prepared mixture and wrap the prawns with them. Now, place them without overlapping them on baking paper so that the basket does not stain and put them in the air fryer.

Related News



The last step is to prepare the sauce to dip the prawns. Put yogurt, mustard, feta cheese, some gherkins, salt and pepper in a container and crush everything. With this plate you will have a tasty and crunchy appetizer to surprise your guests.