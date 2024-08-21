The recipe for the perfect crime: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1
Tonight, Wednesday 21 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1, The recipe for murder will be broadcast, a 2023 French film directed by Chloé Micout with Cécile Bois, Charlie Dupont and Denis Maréchal. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Plot
Former Michelin-starred chef Laure Grenadier has given up cooking and reinvented herself as an online food critic. Having never gotten over being dumped for a younger woman, Laure is careful to keep her distance from her ex, and the father of her daughter Amandine, police captain Nicolas Garnier. However, when a wave of crimes hits restaurateurs in Lyon, Laure’s resolve is shattered when Nicolas and his new assistant Baptiste identify her as an essential resource to speed up the investigation. Laure is forced to accept, since her uncle was the first victim and she wants justice.
The recipe for the perfect crime: the cast
We have seen the plot of Murder Mystery, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:
- Cecile Bois
- Charlie Dupont
- Denis Marechal
- Antoine Ferey
- Victoria Eber
- Chloe David
- Stephanie Pareja
- Helene Pierre
Streaming and TV
Where to watch The Perfect Murder Recipe live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Wednesday 21 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.
