Continuing with the usual script, before receiving the guest, David Broncano chatted with the audience present at the Príncipe Gran Vía Theater. He gave the microphone to a lady who was a big fan of the program, to a Mexican chef… Until he asked him to introduced him to two girls who were sitting on the bidet. «We don’t know if we can present them, because they work in The Sixth», announced the microphone collaborator.

A new chapter in the open war between ‘El Hormiguero’ and ‘La Revuelta’ was about to be revealed. «They are scholarship recipients and one is doing a master’s degree, in principle they have been able to come. But if they work in Atresmedia “They can’t come to the program… They were overwhelmed,” Bezos explained to Broncano’s astonishment and the girls’ silence.

“Not even to watch it?” asked the presenter, not believing that they could not attend the program even in their free time. «Not even to see it, they can’t come from the public. We are indoctrinating very hard, man,” he said ironically.









Susanna Griso, fan of ‘The Revolt’?

Immediately afterwards it was the two girls who corroborated the collaborator’s version. «We work in The Sixth as scholarship holders, which belongs to Atresmedia». “But very good, we are very happy,” they clarified with laughter ipso facto.

“And what is the controversy, what happened?” Broncano insisted. They pointed out that “we have simply commented that there are many journalists who want to come and cannot.” In fact, without giving names, they confessed that “there is a news presenter who loves you but can’t come.” “It’s not Susanna Griso, is similar,” they added when the name of the presenter of Antenna 3 it started to ring.

“Say that as an intern, you’ll see where you’re going to end up,” he joked. Grison.

Before concluding the conversation, the interns took the opportunity to offer themselves as collaborators of ‘The Revolt‘, claiming that “you lack women here.”