It is raining in the wet for Club Deportivo Guadalajara and during the second half of the year they have been immersed in a sporting and institutional crisis and before the Clásico Tapatío is played against Atlas the team is upside down.
In this way, in the middle of everything that is happening inside the club, it has been revealed the reason why Veljko Paunovic He wants to leave the Sacred Flock, and it is to lead Almería of the First Division of Spain.
After the bomb that exploded with the controversy of Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderon Due to his indiscipline in Toluca, no one expected another one to appear just a few hours later. Especially the departure of his technical director.
On the other hand, in the last few hours different reports have indicated that Veljko Paunovic He has everything agreed to leave after the Tapatío Classic. In turn, the journalist ESPN, Jesus Bernalgave the reasons why the coach wants to leave Guadalajara.
“What I can tell you is that there is an offer. There is a desire for Paunovic to leave. One of the reasons is because of what we have talked about these weeks, which is this chemistry that has not been present with the group in recent days. And two, because he felt betrayed by what happened in Toluca, in which a group of players with some ladies. “He feels this part of betrayal and wants to take this proposal from Almería,” he assured.
“As I mentioned, he feels that this is not going to work anymore. Amaury Vergara himself had mentioned it when he went down to the locker room to scold him by saying: ‘Whoever wants to move forward, whoever is not comfortable can leave.’ sense, if Veljko does not want to continue, Chivas will give him the facilities to leave”
– Jesus Bernal.
For its part, Alvaro Morales He told him that a source informed him that Paunovic He had warned that he did not want a party at the hotel, so Jesus Bernal He agreed to this information. “That’s where this betrayal comes from. “He understands that with this the group left him,” the journalist concluded in ESPN.
