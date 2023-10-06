During the match between Shams Azar and Zob Ahan, the referee did not award a goal and continued play, even though the ball touched the net, in an unprecedented incident in the world of football.

During an attack by Shams Adar, a player made a header that seemed to touch the roof of the goal and then return to the field, before the defense dispersed it.

The strange situation looked like an outright goal, as touching the net meant the ball had crossed the goal line, but the referee continued playing.

Iranian clarification

For his part, Iranian League arbitration expert Navid Mozaffari said that the referee’s decision was correct not to count the goal.

Mozaffari said that the shaking of the net was caused by the goalkeeper falling into the net, which shook the net throughout the goal.

The replay from another angle revealed a moment of “optical deception” to which viewers were exposed, as the ball did not actually enter the goal.

This “optical deception” still did not convince all the followers, who insisted that the ball touched the net, so the mystery continues.