Although they had previously announced it, something that is not usually common in The RevoltFinally, David Broncano’s program did not broadcast the interview with Marc Giró on the occasion of the jump to La 1 on TVE de Late Xou.

This Tuesday at noon, both TVE and The Revolt They announced that David Broncano would have Marc Giró as a “special guest”However, despite the expectation, Finally the spectators were left wanting to see the communicator.

Just as published Vertelewhich bases its information on sources from RTVE and the production of the program, The connection between Broncano and Giró was eventually eliminated due to a mismatch in the audiosince there was a delay of 10 seconds and they did not understand each other when speaking.

Thus, according to the aforementioned media, although in the theater where La Revuelta is recorded the connection between the two could be seen, the technical failure did not allow the required television quality to be reached, so the presenters they decided that it should be issued by mutual agreement.

Those who did attend the La 1 nighttime space were C. Tangana and Yerai Cortés, who presented their documentary, The flamenco guitar of Yerai Cortésthe first audiovisual project directed by the Madrid singer.