The thorny issue of Kike Salas and sports betting has opened a new front in the Sevilla FCwhich for the moment has not separated the player from the group dynamic. The one from Morón de la Frontera was arrested this past Tuesday by the Police to take a statement from the footballer and make a duplicate of his mobile phone due to his alleged involvement in a illegal gambling crimealthough he availed himself of his right not to testify.

The Sevilla youth squad, 22 years old, He allegedly sought to be suspended for one game last season by forcing cards yellow so that people around them could benefit financially through sports betting. News that further torpedoes the delicate situation of the Seville entity, which is going through a sporting and institutional crisis.

The first investigations suggest that the player would not have benefited directly from these acts, but people in his immediate environment did. However, LaLiga contemplates very severe sporting sanctions in both cases, something that Kike Salas himself already knew. And all LaLiga players receive informative talks on this matter given the rise of sports betting. In these formations, it is explained to the players that their family cannot betbecause it would be as if they were betting themselves. Furthermore, in these talks they are informed of the sporting penalties that come with not only match-fixing but, in this case, the issue of yellow cards. What’s more, in these talks there is also information about the limitation of communication professionalswho have access to privileged information due to their work, when placing bets.

Sevilla statement

The investigation continues and those around the Sevilla player’s family assure that “he is calm”, since “there is nothing” on his cell phone. While Sevilla issued a very brief statement this past Tuesday in which it conveyed its respect for both the ongoing investigation and the presumption of innocence of the youth player.









The statement says the following:

Sevilla FC, after the events that occurred this Tuesday in relation to our player Kike Salas, wants to show its total respect for the judicial procedures. Likewise, he wants to highlight his respect for the principle of presumption of innocence of our footballer.

Naturally, Sevilla FC condemns any fraudulent conduct in the world of sport and in particular those that may affect the integrity of the competition.