Ecuador will increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from 12% to 15% starting in April, to generate resources to combat drug trafficking in the midst of a security crisissaid this Wednesday the Minister of Economy, Juan Carlos Vega.

(You can read: Exclusive: lawyer who led the legalization of euthanasia in Ecuador speaks)

“We are going to start with the 15% VAT to actively sustain the successful campaign to combat insecurity,” the official told the channel. Teleamazonas.

(Also: Russia lifts the veto on exports from Ecuadorian banana companies)

On February 9, given the lack of agreement in the Legislature (in which the ruling party is a minority), President Daniel Noboa's proposal to increase VAT obtained the green light by law.

The president set an increase of 12% to 13% with the power to raise it to 15% according to the country's economic needs.

(You can read: Referendum proposed by President Daniel Noboa in Ecuador will be on April 21)

The increase will take effect from April, when the law is published in the Official Registry (Diario) and the Ministry of Economy issues a report recommending the increase to its maximum limit due to “fiscal emergency”Vega explained.

See also Storm in Venice, thanks to the Mose the peak tide is only 66 centimetres At this time we must support the VAT to maintain security and we will monitor the economy.

“At this time we must support the VAT to maintain security and we will monitor the economy,” he said.

With the increase to 15%, The Executive estimates that it will raise an additional 1.3 billion dollars per year to finance the fight against criminal gangs associated with international drug cartels..

(Also: Ecuador: they order an investigation into alleged torture in prisons under military intervention)

Vega added that the government has prepared a plan so that fuel subsidies are distributed differently among those who need it most.

Daniel Noboa, president of Ecuador. Photo: EFE/Presidency of Ecuador

The possibility of eliminating fuel subsidies has sparked violent indigenous protests in the past.

The powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie), which participated in revolts that overthrew three rulers between 1997 and 2005, cornered former presidents Lenín Moreno (2017-2021) and Guillermo Lasso (2021-2023) when they announced fuel price increases .

(You can read: Paola Roldán, the woman with ALS who achieved the legalization of euthanasia in Ecuador)

The Executive estimates that the country will grow 0.8% this year compared to a forecast of 2.6% for 2023; Inflation will be 2.1% and the fiscal deficit will be 4,809 million dollars.

The government estimates that the 2024 GDP will be $121.71 billion.

AFP