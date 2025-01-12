In recent years, some of the techniques that have been carried out by a large number of drivers in order to improve aspects related to the world of motors have become famous. The latest trick to go viral has not occurred in Spain, but in the United States, and is related to the vehicle’s windshield wiper, an element that is vital to achieve a adequate visibility in adverse weather situations.

Specifically, it is a very useful technique and, above all, easy to execute: it consists of covering the windshield wiper blades with foam from the famous pool churros. Yes, those that are used to learn to swim or save yourself from the depths of the sea or the pool.

What is this new trick for?

Logically, to perform this new trick we must go to the nearest or specialized store and buy some churros that are holes insidethat is, the massifs will not help us to execute the idea. After purchasing the material, we will have to cut them to size with a blade and then open them from side to side so that they completely fit the windshield wiper of our car.

Next, we will place them permanently on each of the brushes and these will automatically be completely protected. What is this trick for? Well, this technique will protect from frost and abundant snow falls on the windshield wipers, which, in this type of scenario, stay stuck to the car window and, therefore, tend to break down very easily.

In the vast majority of cases, it is normal to activate the windshield wipers to try to remove the frost accumulated on the front window of the car. This situation, however, could cause damage to the element because the rubber it will stick to the windshield. Therefore, it is highly advisable to use this trick, especially in territories where snow and cold are the main protagonists.





What is the price to change the windshield wiper?

On the other hand, some users use another technique to combat extreme cold scenarios. Of course, it is less safe than churros. They only choose raise the windshield wipers to prevent them from getting stuck to the moon. However, this idea could damage the arms of the element.





It is important to highlight that the recommendation by professionals in the sector it changes every year the vehicle’s windshield wiper. During this time, the element will perform its function correctly and achieve optimal visibility on the road. The average replacement price ranges between 20 and 60 eurosdepending on the vehicle, the quality and brand of the windshield.