After recording the driest day of the year, the institute maintains the alert and recommends fluid intake

THE Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) maintained the orange alert for danger of low humidity in 16 states and the Federal District.

The institute also registers a yellow alert for potential danger due to low humidity in Rio de Janeiro, Amazonas and Espírito Santo.

With relative humidity ranging from 12% to 20%, the states with an orange alert are:

North: Tocantins, Rondônia and Pará;

Northeast: Bahia, Paraiba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Ceara and Maranhao;

Central-West: Goiás, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul;

Southeast: Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo; and

South: Paraná.

Inmet recommends that the population drink more fluids and avoid physical activities and sun exposure during the hottest hours of the day, from 10 am to 4 pm. It is also important that people increase the use of moisturizers and humidify environments.

BRASILIA

After recording yesterday the driest day of the year with 7% humidity, the federal capital reached 12% relative humidity and 31ºC temperature today at 3 pm.

There is no forecast of rain for the city in the coming days.

With information from Brazil Agency.