The journalist has passed through ‘Better Late‘ (La Sexta) to present the new season of ‘About Évole‘, which starts this Sunday with an interview with Juan y Medio. In connection with Cristina Pardo and Iñaki López, they asked Jordi Évole about the call he made this Thursday during the presentation of the upcoming programs he has recorded for the channel for which the three work. And Évole called live during that launch to the president of the Junta de Andalucía himself, Juan Manuel Moreno. The reason? It has left them speechless.

And the reason I decided to call Moreno at that event was to greet him and, “by the way, ask him why the president of the Community of Madrid is not granting me an interview.” We have seen the minute by minute of that conversation and how the president of the Andalusian Government threw things out, saying that “everyone does what they consider” and that he “of course I can speak fluently” with Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

The anecdote has generated ironic comments and laughter on set and Iñaki López has seen it clearly and has asked Jordi Évole: «And when you call, what do they tell you? What answer do they give you for not giving you the interview? He has replied that, to begin with, he can’t “ever talk to her.” And, to continue, “they don’t give me an answer. It’s simply a no, few excuses, mind you. They don’t lavish excuses. They tell you no and that’s it.

The journalist, with his usual sense of humor, has commented with Lopez and Pardo It may be that one day the tables will turn and she will be the one interested in him interviewing her. «Maybe one day she is the one who asks us, because these things happen sometimes. One day you are the one who needs us and what, let’s see what happens then,” said Jordi Évole.









He recalled that he has always maintained a good relationship with Miguel Angel Rodriguez«your advisor, so I don’t understand now why they don’t want us. “He collaborated with us when we did ‘Saved’ and the truth is that it was an intervention that was very popular.”

Iñaki Pardo has also commented on the criticism that has been made towards him for having Mario Vaquerizo for the promo. “He is usually associated with the right and you know, in the end everyone talks,” he told her. The presenter of ‘Lo de Évole’ has not given any importance to these types of comments and gossip.