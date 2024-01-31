The groups of the Leagues Cup 2024 were revealed, the tournament that unites the United States league, the MLS, with the Mexican league, the Liga MX.
For this occasion, all 47 teams will play. Club América, for being the current Liga MX champion with the most points last year, and Columbus Crew, for beating LAFC in the MLS Cup final, will be the teams that will not be in the group stage and begin directly to play in the direct elimination rounds.
Adding to this, the other 45 sets are divided into 15 groups of three. To advance to the next round, you have to be among the best two in the group.
#groups #left #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply