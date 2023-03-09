The sporting resurgence of FC Barcelona has led several players to want to join Xavi’s project, but the reality is that within Barcelona there are not too many spaces to move within the market. The club’s finances have indeed improved significantly, but this does not go hand in hand with having a budget to sign as they did last summer thanks to the activation of levers that arise from the sale of the club’s assets.
Thus, Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff coldly analyze who might be the ideal players to strengthen the squad based on the club’s financial limitations. The reality is that Barcelona will have to discard a huge number of players who functioned as options. One of them will be the great German pearl, Florian Wirtz, who really likes everyone in Barcelona a lot and that is why he asks for patience.
The newspaper Sport reports that there was contact between the representatives of Wirtz and people from Barcelona to talk about a possible signing and the culés were clear and forceful, at this time and for the summer market, his arrival is impossible, since it is an investment of 100 million euros that the club cannot afford. That being the case, they would have also communicated to their entourage that the young German is to the taste of the team and they would ask for patience to seek his signing in 2024, hoping that in this way the youngster will continue at least one more year in Leverkusen.
