Mexican comedian and actor Eugenio Derbez worked for many years in Televisa, a company founded in the 70’s by Emilio Azcárraga Milmo. On this television station, the son of the first actress Silvia Derbez, starred in and also produced hit shows What “To the right and to the derbez”, “It goes from nut to time”, “XHDRBZ” Y “The P. Fight Family”.

A few weeks ago, after his triumph at the Oscar Awards (awards granted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), where the film “CODA” in which he acts took the highest honor, Eugenio Derbez He traveled to Mexico City to attend the premiere of the film he produced, “And how is he?”, starring Omar Chaparro and his former son-in-law Mauricio Ochmann.

During a meeting with several media outlets at this event, Eugenio Derbez revealed that he was banned from Televisa, this by not seeing the reporters of said company interviewing them like the others. “Look, the company that vetoed me is not here,” said the husband of Mexican singer Alessandra Rosaldo, who is part of the duo Sentidos Opuestos.

When asked if this position of Televisa hurt him, he replied: “no, oh my God, it doesn’t worry me anymore, but it’s remarkable that they suddenly send you to silence.”

Why was Eugenio Derbez banned from Televisa?

According to the “Red Carpet” column of El Universal, the television station decided to end their friendly relationship with the father of the actors Aislinn, Vadhir and José Eduardo Derbez, a few years ago, when he made the decision to go to Hollywood to be able to carry out new projects.

Supposedly, company executives asked him not to leavetelling him that he was no longer of an age to be experimenting elsewheremuch less so in the so-called “cinema mecca”, a very competitive market.

Trying to keep him from leaving Mexico, the executives of Televisa they offered him three more seasons of the successful series “La Familia P. Luche”with the budget that he wanted, however, Eugenio Derbez rejected the offerletting them know that he did not wish to continue doing the same.

“He resigned, packed his bags and a decade later, he showed that it is never too late, since at 60 he took the Oscar stage to celebrate that the film ‘Coda: signs of the heart’, in which he acts, had won as best movie at the Academy Awards.

Read more: Edén Muñoz, former leader of Caliber 50, annoys Chalino Sánchez’s family: “he crossed the line of respect”

With this triumph that he had, Eugenio Derbez gave Televisa a good slap with a white gloveafter being told by executives that he was no longer old enough to try his luck elsewhere.