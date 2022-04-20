“it takes two” was the game that surprised us last year by presenting a cooperative adventure based on entertaining mini-games and fun challenges, while telling us an emotional and funny story. The great success it had within the gamer world made Amazon and Seven Bucks consider taking it to the big screen, where Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson would be one of the two protagonists.

The news was confirmed by the Variety media, which in January confirmed that the company DJ2 Entertainment was already in charge of the production of the new adaptation. They would now be joined by Seven Bucks and Amazon.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Cody

It should be noted that the media has indicated that the news has not yet been officially confirmed, but if this is done, ‘The rock’ would play Cody, the protagonist of the game with his ex-wife May.

Let us remember that “it takes two” had the recognition of the Game of the Year according to The Game Awards 2021, and shortly after it was announced that it would have a movie and a TV series.

What is “It takes two” about?

The film adaptation will follow May and Cody, who while divorcing, find that their minds are transported to two dolls that their daughter, Rose, made to represent them. Now they must embark on a fantastic journey full of adventures, which will help them discover teamwork and thus have the possibility of returning to their bodies.