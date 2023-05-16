In 90min we have closely monitored the possible arrival of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid. Right now, everything indicates that both clubs are only waiting for the end of the season within the Bundesliga to finalize the transfer of the young Englishman, which is already advanced. The Englishman has a closed verbal agreement with the whole of the capital of Spain and the two teams are in very advanced talks, awaiting final touches on the transfer contract.
Jude has been the absolute owner of his destiny. He had offers from several of the best teams on the planet on the table and, as the days progressed, the race was between two clubs: Real Madrid, the imminent winner, and Manchester City, whom the footballer chose to reject for a peculiar reason. Something that has nothing to do with the present or future of the club or what it could offer in terms of money or sporting terms.
Sources confirm that Jude’s rejection of Pep Guardiola is due to a history issue. The player wanted to join a team that has a history and essence, built many years ago, something that the City team does not have, at least not in the same dimensions as Real Madrid. Therefore, the midfielder decided to close his door to the English team despite the fact that he was the one that offered the most money and, in reality, the footballer was interested in being led by Guardiola and meeting many friends in the Sky Blue squad.
