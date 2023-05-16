Brasília, 16th – The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, announced at the end of the morning of this Tuesday, 16th, that the company will reduce by R$ 0.40 per liter its average selling price of type A gasoline to distributors , which will go from R$ 3.18 to R$ 2.78 per liter. The new values ​​come into effect from Wednesday, 17.

The 12.6% reduction in price was announced after the company informed, also in the morning, that a change in the commercial strategy for defining diesel and gasoline prices was approved by the Executive Board, replacing the gasoline price policy and diesel sold by its refineries.

Prates also announced that the company will reduce by R$ 0.44 per liter its average sale price of type A diesel to distributors, which will go from R$ 3.46 to R$ 3.02 per liter.

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), better known as cooking gas, will also have a reduction of R$ 0.69 per kilo in the average price.

In a note released shortly after the announcement, Petrobras highlighted that the amount effectively charged to the final consumer at the gas station is also affected by other factors, such as taxes, biofuel mixture and profit margins of distributors and resale.