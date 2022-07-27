The set of America will not play this week his match corresponding to day 5 of the contest, where he will face Santos Laguna on the Azteca Stadium field, however, the meeting has been postponed for purely local issues of the club.
The reason why the azulcrema squad will not play on this double date of the Apertura Tournament is due to their tour of the United States. The team led by coach Fernando Ortíz is playing friendly matches with international clubs.
Last Tuesday, those of Coapa measured forces before the real Madrid on the field at Oracle Park in San Francisco. In an entertaining game and where the Americanists did not shrink against the meringues, the score was a 2-2 draw.
Other commitments that America has played on this tour was against Chelsea Y Manchester City, both games with setbacks. Likewise, the last friendly match will be next Wednesday, August 3, when they face Los Angeles FC.
For now, the match of the fifth date against the Warriors was postponed and will be played on Wednesday, September 14 at 9:05 p.m.
America He is already preparing for his match on matchday 6, when next Sunday they go to the always complicated Nou Camp pitch to play against the Green Lion Bellies. So far, the people from the capital are in 14th place in the competition with 4 points.
