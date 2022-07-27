At least five people were killed in a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that shook the northern Philippines on Wednesday.but that was felt as far as the capital Manila, more than 300 km from the epicenter.

The shallow earthquake hador its epicenter in the mountainous province of Abra, on the main island of Luzon, at 08:43 local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The strong tremor caused more than a hundred injuries in the region and damaged buildings due to dozens of landslides and power cuts.

Two construction workers died in Benguet province and a 23-year-old woman was crushed to death when a wall fell in the municipality of Bangued, located in the province of Abra, where at least 78 injuries were reported.

Another person lost his life after falling from a construction site in the Kalinga region. Six other workers were badly injured. Law enforcement officials reported that an elderly woman in the municipality of Suyo, in the province of Ilocos Sur, perished after a landslide buried her while she was walking.

In the city of Dolores, which felt the full force of the earthquake, terrified people ran from their buildings and the windows of a local supermarket were broken, police Major Edwin Sergio told AFP.

“The earthquake was very strong,” said Sergio, who added that small cracks were made in the headquarters of the police station. In the city of Vigán, in the province of Ilocos Sur, some buildings from the Spanish colonial period (1565-1898) were damaged.

Verified videos posted on Facebook showed damage to Bantay’s historic bell tower, a well-known tourist attraction. Two visitors were slightly injured by falling debris, said an official.

Mira Zapata, a student, told AFP that she was at her home in the city of San Juan when she felt a “very strong tremor.” “We started screaming and ran away,” she said, as the aftershocks continued.

Our house is in good shape, but the ones down the hill were damaged.

At least 58 displacements of land were found in the region, said the Secretary of the Interior, Benjamin Abalos.

The National Agency for Disaster Management assured that no damage had been detected in the dams and that they were carrying out debris removal operations on the roads.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose family residence is in the north of the country, asked residents to remain in emergency shelters until the condition of their homes is verified.

Marcos Jr specified that he rules out approaching the area for the moment to avoid the interruption of rescue operations.

The earthquake was felt as far as the capital, Manila, located more than 300 km to the south.. Several buildings were evacuated. The Philippines is often hit by earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan to Southeast Asia and the Pacific Rim.

Wednesday’s earthquake was the country’s strongest in years. In October 2013, an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 on the island of Bohol, in the center of the country, caused more than 200 deaths and displaced 400,000. The quake had triggered catastrophic landslides and tens of thousands of historic houses and churches were destroyed.

In addition, the landscape of the island changed. In 1990, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the northern Philippines killed more than 1,200 people, caused extensive damage to Manila, and leveled more than 100 kilometers of land.

