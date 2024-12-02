The feeling of falling while sleepingknown as hypnotic spasmis a common and harmless phenomenon that It affects up to 70% of people. These spasms are involuntary muscle contractions that occur during transition between wakefulness and sleepusually suddenly and frighteningly.

According to Dr. Anthony Youn, this sensation occurs because, When we relax to sleep, the body can misinterpret muscle relaxation like a fall It is a natural response of the body, although the exact causes are not yet fully understood.

Factors like the excessive caffeine consumption, intense exercise at bedtime, emotional stress and lack of sleep may increase the frequency of hypnotic spasms. To prevent them, It is recommended to avoid stimulants at nightmaintain a healthy sleep routine and practice relaxation techniques.

What happens if I have spasms while sleeping?

According to the Sleep Foundation, spasms usually affect one side of the bodylike the arm or leg, and last only a few seconds. Although they are scary, They do not pose any risk to health and in most cases they do not require medical intervention.

However, if the muscle spasms are frequent, persist during the day or occur in different ways, it is advisable to seek medical attention. Therefore, Hypnotic spasms are part of the natural process of falling asleep and, although they can be annoying, most of the time they are harmless.