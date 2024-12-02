It was in 2022, when several underwater cables located in the area of ​​the Svalbard archipelago (Norway) dedicated to amplifying fiber optic signals appeared broken, cutting off the internet signal between the peninsula and Norwegian territory.

Although the internet and fiber optic network is something intangible, the thousands of data that allow all these actions to be carried out, They are transported from one place to another mostly through submarine cables. And since the Internet has become indispensable in our lives, sabotage of networks or these cables has become a form of attack or coup in conflicts between countries.

It was in May of this year, two years later that we were able to see the first images of said cables, where you could see “damage after being scraped or pinched by an object that has passed over or along the cable,” the experts noted, In addition, satellite images showed how a Russian vessel passed several times through the area where the cables were damaged.

Even so, police interrogations failed to uncover anything clear about the case, since The crew of that boat denied having anything to do with it, at the same time that there was no solid evidence to blame them. Despite this, this case generated a lot of interest and investigations continued until now it seems that we have found the culprit.

According to what is now published in The Wall Street Journal, the person responsible for the damage to these submarine cables that cut off the Internet connection between Sweden and Lithuania, and between Finland and Germany, It was a Chinese cargo ship called Yi Peng 3, that crossed the Baltic Sea loaded with Russian fertilizer.

Apparently, This ship deliberately dragged its anchor for more than 100 miles in order to damage the cables, But the authorities do not believe that this was something ordered by Xi Jinping, the president of the People’s Republic of China, but rather that it was surely has more to do with his great ally, Vladimir Putin.

These types of covert attacks are quite common to carry out a dirty war, since by entrusting the work to another country, the truly interested one wipes his hands, while the person who caused it can deny absolutely everything (because he has no reason to do so) or play dumb and say that it was an oversight.

While it is true that it is not known with certainty who is truly responsible, The authorities of these Nordic countries rule out that it was a decision by China because it is not convenient for him to confront the West anymore and since the cargo ship has been in Russia to pick up the fertilizer, Everything indicates that this trick is just another move in the socio-political chess that has been formed around the war in Ukraine.