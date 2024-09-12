According to Conagua, the climate in Baja California will continue to be marked by high temperatures that will be more intense in the northwest of the state and strong gusts of wind.

At dawn, the sky will be cloudy and temperate, with cool fog banks on the western coast. In the afternoon, the weather will become hot and temperatures will potentially exceed 40°C, especially in the cities of the northeast. There will also be cloudy skies, no chance of rain, and variable winds will blow at a speed of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h.

Meteored. Climate of Mexicali, Tijuana, Tecate and other communities in Baja California

This Thursday, the weather in Baja California will show significant variations between different communities. Tijuana, Mexicali and other points in the region will see temperatures that range from desert heat to cloudy skies in coastal areas.

In TijuanaCloudy skies are expected during the day, becoming overcast at night. Temperatures will range from 16°C to 24°C, with the maximum reached around 13:00. The wind will be moderate, blowing from the southwest with gusts of up to 39 km/h in the morning.

Mexicali, On the other hand, it will be a clear day with intense heat. Temperatures will vary between 24°C and 41°C, with the maximum at 3:00 p.m. The wind, coming from the northwest, will reach gusts of up to 40 km/h during the afternoon.

In Covecloudy skies will predominate, with the possibility of light rain at night. Temperatures will be between 16°C and 24°C, with moderate southwesterly winds reaching gusts of up to 30 km/h.

Tecate The weather will be clear during the day, with temperatures ranging between 16°C and 28°C. The maximum temperature will be recorded at 13:00, while westerly winds will reach gusts of 39 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorous One You will see clear skies and a cooler environment compared to Mexicali. Temperatures will range between 19°C and 29°C, with strong southwest winds reaching 61 km/h.

In Rosaritothe day will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures ranging between 17°C and 22°C. Moderate southerly winds will bring gusts of up to 34 km/h in the morning.

Saint Quentin There will be partly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 17°C and 24°C, and northwesterly winds reaching gusts of up to 42 km/h.

Saint Philip You will see clear skies and a warm day, with temperatures of 28°C to 36°C. The wind will blow from the southeast with gusts of up to 31 km/h.

Finally, in the neighboring city of San Diego, Californiathe day will be marked by cloudy skies that will become completely covered at night. Temperatures will range between 17°C and 23°C, with moderate winds from the south reaching gusts of 34 km/h in the morning.